Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Stock Price Up 20%

Pharmaxis Limited ADR (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19,900% from the average daily volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97.

Pharmaxis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of chronic diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bronchitol and Aridol Business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, a lung function test used to diagnose and manage asthma by detecting active airway inflammation through measuring airway hyper-responsiveness.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.