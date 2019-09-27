Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,671 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.59% of Ferro worth $76,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 22.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,474. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $928.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

