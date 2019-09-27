Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $103,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 316,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regency Centers by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $79,000.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $228,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,023.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,930 shares of company stock worth $650,046. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

REG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

