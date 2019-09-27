Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $13.51 Million Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,294,000 after purchasing an additional 616,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 559,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 453,732 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,898,783.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,043 shares of company stock worth $3,290,586 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.54. 35,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Argus set a $68.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

