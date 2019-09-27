Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 3,505 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.04.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. 2,230,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

