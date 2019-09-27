Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $85,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,328,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,142,000 after buying an additional 3,837,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,373.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,768,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after buying an additional 22,154,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,726,000 after buying an additional 2,783,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,318,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,610,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.66. 88,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,044. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 129.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $906,051.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

