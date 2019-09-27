Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,220 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $64,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

VTR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.72. 23,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,362. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

