Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 23,086 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $49,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 277,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 160.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price target on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,376. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

