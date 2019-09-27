Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $36.20 Million Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. 2,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

