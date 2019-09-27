Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $9.43 Million Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 90.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 106.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.92. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.