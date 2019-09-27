Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 989,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PHUN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 186,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Phunware has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $550.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski purchased 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $59,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Knitowski purchased 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,703 shares of company stock worth $110,269. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 1,049.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

