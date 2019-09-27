Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In other news, VP Bradley D. Page acquired 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $350,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,752,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,563,000 after buying an additional 146,721 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,716,000 after acquiring an additional 150,033 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,554,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,285,000 after acquiring an additional 149,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,335,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,620,000 after acquiring an additional 441,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,463,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,397,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

