Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $22,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,333,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,322. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock worth $3,736,994. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

