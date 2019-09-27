Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.57 Million Stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Nevro worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. Nevro Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price objective on Nevro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Nevro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.