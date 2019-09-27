Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.06 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,779,270,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,244,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,085,000 after buying an additional 81,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,702,000 after buying an additional 568,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,168,000 after buying an additional 2,474,735 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

