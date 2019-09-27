Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Toll Brothers worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 371,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 80.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $19,292,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $1,795,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,008 shares of company stock worth $6,113,365. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.43. 14,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

