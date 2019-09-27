Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,825 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,532.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 71,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. 16,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,251. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,778,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

