Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pier 1 Imports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

Shares of NYSE PIR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 167,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,181. Pier 1 Imports has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.69.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($23.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($15.88) by ($7.37). Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 217.70% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $304.59 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pier 1 Imports stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.43% of Pier 1 Imports as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.