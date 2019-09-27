Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ (PIRS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PIRS. Robert W. Baird cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of PIRS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 689,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,315. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $245.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.25% and a negative net margin of 147.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,011,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 364,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

