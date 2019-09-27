Pinnacle Financial Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 744 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,085,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,475 shares of company stock worth $3,674,281. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 147.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,077 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 296,107 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

