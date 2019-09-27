Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Glu Mobile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of GLUU stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 168,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $730.13 million, a P/E ratio of -61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $247,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 255.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after buying an additional 1,026,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 25.7% in the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 195,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.