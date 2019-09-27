Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Trading Down 25%

Plato Gold Corp (CVE:PGC) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 552,750 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 132,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Plato Gold (CVE:PGC)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. Its principal property is the Good Hope Niobium project that consists of a total of 19 claims; 263 claim units; and 4,208 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.