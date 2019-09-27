PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of PLDT from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,373,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,048,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 516,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 170,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.57. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,077. PLDT has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $819.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

