PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($5.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 546.87% and a negative net margin of 492.45%.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

