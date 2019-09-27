PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 62.8% in September

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 63,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 536,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 1,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,219. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($5.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative net margin of 492.45% and a negative return on equity of 546.87%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

