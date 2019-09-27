Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.41 Million in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 171,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBVT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of DBVT opened at $8.75 on Friday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $535.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

