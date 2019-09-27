Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.50 Million in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $173,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVNC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

