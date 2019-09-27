Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FII. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Federated Investors during the first quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 92.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Federated Investors during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NYSE FII opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

