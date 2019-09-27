Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.34 Million Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,650,000 after purchasing an additional 950,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $83,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 422,425 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4,075.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,715,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

EPAM stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.73. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

