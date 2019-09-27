Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 8,225 Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Keane Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 933.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keane Group alerts:

FRAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keane Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Shares of FRAC opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.35. Keane Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.