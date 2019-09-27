Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,934 NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in NMI by 994.2% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, Director James Ozanne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,067,881.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,804.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,193 shares of company stock worth $2,742,222. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on NMI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

