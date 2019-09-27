Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 107.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $83,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Sidoti cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

