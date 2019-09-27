Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $97,000 Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 134.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3,422.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 84.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 992,224 shares in the company, valued at $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $158,230 over the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

