Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $106,000 Investment in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a current ratio of 26.94. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.66. Analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

