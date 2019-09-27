Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 705 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Shutterstock by 100.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2,525.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSTK. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE SSTK opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock Inc has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $55.54.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

