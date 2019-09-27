Polis Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Polis has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $11,842.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00006922 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 8,152,844 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

