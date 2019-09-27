Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCMKTS:POLXF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $1.05. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of -0.33.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

