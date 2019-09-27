Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Equities research analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

POR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $58.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at $483,735.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,331,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 688,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 132,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

