Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.10

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.10 and traded as high as $30.72. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 231,893 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a current ratio of 22.24 and a quick ratio of 18.22.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.4000002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.11%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

