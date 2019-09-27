Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 317 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,218 shares of company stock worth $611,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research cut McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

MCK stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.00. 134,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

