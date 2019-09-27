Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 338 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 211,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 330.4% during the second quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 132,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.46. 41,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,933. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.42.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

