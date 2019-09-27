Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 141.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 292.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 59,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 93,750 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

