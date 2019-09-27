Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $77,000 in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 56,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $137.80. 34,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,558. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.66.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

