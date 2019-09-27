Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.74.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,421,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,410,872. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

