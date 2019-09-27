Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 205 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.45.

URI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.37. 20,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,480. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $170.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.