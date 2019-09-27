Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,417,810,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,088,474 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,774 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET remained flat at $$13.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,396,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

