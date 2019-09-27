Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after buying an additional 1,650,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Diageo by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,099,000 after purchasing an additional 231,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 190,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.71. 2,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

