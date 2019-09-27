Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,110,316 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.99% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $292,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Leerink Swann reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,614,258.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

