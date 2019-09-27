Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 87,294 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,294 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.44% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $319,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. 4,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

