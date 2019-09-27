Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 11,207 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.92% of PS Business Parks worth $366,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 49.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PS Business Parks by 40.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.47. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $186.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.46.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $325,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

